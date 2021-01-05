HanesBrands Wins Infringement Case Against Six Defendants in China

“The case marks a significant victory for the Champion brand,” said Jon Ram, president, global activewear, HanesBrands. “We will continue to aggressively defend our intellectual property in China and around the world.”

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced that it has received a favorable judgment from the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court in a trademark infringement case involving its Champion brand in China.

The case involved the production and distribution of counterfeit Champion products and the operation of unauthorized Champion retail outlets by six defendants. The defendants, Hurricane, Chengda, Rainbow Wing, Fuxun, Yunma and Wu Zhanghao, were ordered to immediately cease all infringement of the Champion brand. The defendants were also ordered to pay fines totaling more than $600,000.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005489/en/