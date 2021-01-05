Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations are scheduled to participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.