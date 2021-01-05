 

Diodes Incorporated to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021   

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations are scheduled to participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Automotive-Compliant, Two-Wire Hall Effect Switches With Self-Diagnostics From Diodes Incorporated Deliver High Sensitivity and Stable Performance
10.12.20
Automotive-Compliant USB Type-C Port Protector from Diodes Incorporated Offers Overvoltage and Short Circuit Protection with Low Insertion Loss