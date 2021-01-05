Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Completes Reduction of Debt; Moves Forward With Product Development and Roll-Out

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK: TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity being deployed in golf carts and other industrial applications, is pleased to announce the following final transaction numbers for the recently completed “3a10 transaction” with Continuation Capital:

Total shares initially reserved for transaction: 120,000,000

Total shares issued for transaction: 51,815,865

Total Shares returned to treasury: 68,184,135

As originally envisioned, the completion of the 3a10 with Continuation Capital enabled management to pay off a mix of notes. Murray Goldenberg, President of Triad Pro Innovators, Inc., commented, “This transaction allowed management to retire certain outstanding liabilities and direct our focus and efforts toward moving our technology forward and creating a number of other profitable applications, all of which will be protected as intellectual property of the Company.”

Goldenberg added, “The intellectual property of TPII remains the cornerstone of our shareholders’ value, and has undergone significant development in the past year. Through 2020, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built and rigorously tested the first two production models of the SPREE; the world’s most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. This unique innovative dynamic storage element operates with the power train and is expected to deliver best in class performance and could scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.”

The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.3 Billion, of which 41% is projected to be the North American market. Triad Pro Innovators has begun fulfilling orders and intends to make the SPREE a significant part of its 2021 revenue growth.

Also in 2020, Triad Pro Innovators began testing a unique grid storage solution, utilizing the Triad Pro eCell, which maintains its performance down to -50 degrees C, validated through cold chamber testing. Traditional battery technologies cannot operate at temperatures the eCell can reach, and they suffer a reduced power performance of -20% at 0 degrees C and a -50% reduction at -22 degrees C. This ground breaking solution is expected to make a significant impact on diesel fuel usage in remote locations as well as enable more renewable energy use in micro-grids. The production solution is expected to be launched in 2021. Updates to be made in future press releases.