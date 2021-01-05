 

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Completes Reduction of Debt; Moves Forward With Product Development and Roll-Out

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 21:31  |  74   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK: TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity being deployed in golf carts and other industrial applications, is pleased to announce the following final transaction numbers for the recently completed “3a10 transaction” with Continuation Capital:

                Total debt and payables retired: $269,535.20

                Total shares initially reserved for transaction: 120,000,000

                Total shares issued for transaction: 51,815,865

                Total Shares returned to treasury: 68,184,135

As originally envisioned, the completion of the 3a10 with Continuation Capital enabled management to pay off a mix of notes. Murray Goldenberg, President of Triad Pro Innovators, Inc., commented, “This transaction allowed management to retire certain outstanding liabilities and direct our focus and efforts toward moving our technology forward and creating a number of other profitable applications, all of which will be protected as intellectual property of the Company.”

Goldenberg added, “The intellectual property of TPII remains the cornerstone of our shareholders’ value, and has undergone significant development in the past year. Through 2020, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built and rigorously tested the first two production models of the SPREE; the world’s most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring.  This unique innovative dynamic storage element operates with the power train and is expected to deliver best in class performance and could scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.”

The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.3 Billion, of which 41% is projected to be the North American market. Triad Pro Innovators has begun fulfilling orders and intends to make the SPREE a significant part of its 2021 revenue growth.

Also in 2020, Triad Pro Innovators began testing a unique grid storage solution, utilizing the Triad Pro eCell, which maintains its performance down to -50 degrees C, validated through cold chamber testing. Traditional battery technologies cannot operate at temperatures the eCell can reach, and they suffer a reduced power performance of -20% at 0 degrees C and a -50% reduction at -22 degrees C. This ground breaking solution is expected to make a significant impact on diesel fuel usage in remote locations as well as enable more renewable energy use in micro-grids. The production solution is expected to be launched in 2021. Updates to be made in future press releases.

Seite 1 von 3
Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Completes Reduction of Debt; Moves Forward With Product Development and Roll-Out LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK: TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity being deployed in golf carts and other industrial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe