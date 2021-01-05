 

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 13, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The Company’s discussion will begin at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this discussion from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website www.icrconference.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR
fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com
714-599-5200


