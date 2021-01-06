NICE Breaks New Ground in Robotic Process Automation with Innovative AI-Driven Click to Automate

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today introduced new AI-based Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities that fast-track the time to value by rapidly operationalizing optimal process automation opportunities. Available as part of NICE RPA version 7.4 is the new Click to Automate feature, that instantaneously transforms recommended process sequences into live operational automations. This enables businesses to rapidly expand existing process automations, improve efficiencies and strengthen organizational resilience even during unpredictable market conditions. Additional capabilities enable tighter human-robot collaboration via smarter, visual-based automation discovery and a more customizable development process per employee needs.

Smarter automation discovery and development

Click to Automate takes the benefits of Automation Finder, NICE’s AI-infused automation opportunity discovery tool, to the next level. Following Automation Finder’s capture and display of all the recommended process sequences, the Click to Automate capability seamlessly and rapidly builds the process automations with NICE’s Automation Studio design tool. The result is end-to-end working automations, including the logic and connectivity elements. NICE’s attended and unattended robotic workforce then manages the full execution of these processes in complete collaboration with each employee, at scale.