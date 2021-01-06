Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences on January 12, 2021

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in two upcoming conferences. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present.

19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum at CES

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

A live and archived audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

