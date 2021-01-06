 

Greenlane Partners with Last Prisoner Project to Aid in Cannabis Criminal Justice Reform

globenewswire
06.01.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

Greenlane will support the non-profit by participating in their ‘Roll It Up For Justice’ program and donating a portion of sales from future product collaborations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced its partnership with Last Prisoner Project (“LPP”), a nonprofit organization committed to clemency and expungement, re-entry programs and advocacy for individuals with cannabis convictions.

Last Prisoner Project is a network of cannabis industry leaders, policy and education experts, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. Their program is dedicated to releasing the more than 40,000 people currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses that are now legal in most states, raising public awareness of social injustice in the cannabis space and removing barriers to employment within the legal cannabis industry for those negatively impacted by the War on Drugs.

“Greenlane recognizes its responsibility to assist in rectifying the inequality and injustice that persists in the cannabis space,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “Last Prisoner Project has made incredible progress towards its mission and Greenlane is proud to contribute to such a committed and influential advocacy group that is generating meaningful change.”

Per the partnership, Greenlane will make a direct monetary contribution to LPP and participate in the non-profit’s ‘Roll It Up For Justice’ program which encourages customers to donate to LPP at checkout on Greenlane’s consumer facing e-commerce websites and in Higher Standards retail stores. Greenlane also has plans to launch product collaborations with LPP to direct a portion of its profits in support of re-entry programs, criminal record expungement, and release.

“Last Prisoner Project is extremely thankful for Greenlane’s generosity and support,” said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project. “We have already established direct services in three states within our first year of operations, and plan to scale initiatives to at least six additional states in 2021 using capital from fundraising efforts. Greenlane’s partnership brings us one step closer to reaching our fundraising goal and furthering our mission to bring social justice to the cannabis industry.”

