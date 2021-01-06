HilltopSecurities Welcomes Creig Veldhuizen to Debt Capital Markets Team in Denver, Colorado

HilltopSecurities recently welcomed Managing Director Creig Veldhuizen as an investment banker in its Debt Capital Markets division in Denver, Colorado. He will focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions for clients in the real estate and land development industry.

Creig Veldhuizen (Photo: Business Wire)

Veldhuizen brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services and real estate development to his new role. He joins HilltopSecurities from Piper Sandler, where he led growth initiatives for the company’s Colorado metropolitan district municipal advisory and underwriting business. He has also served for more than 15 years as managing director of capital markets and partner at Terra Causa Capital, a Denver-based real estate development services company.

“HilltopSecurities is in a strong position to deliver a full suite of investment banking services for real estate and land development clients across the state of Colorado,” Veldhuizen said. “Whether raising equity, private debt, or tax-exempt debt, we are able to partner with clients to provide a range of solutions tailored to their specific needs. I’m excited to have the opportunity to join such an innovative and respected firm.”

A Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder, Veldhuizen is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society of Colorado, and the Homebuilders’ Association of Colorado. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“As a full-service municipal investment bank, HilltopSecurities continues to grow our Debt Capital Markets division and we’re proud to welcome Creig to our team,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “With his deep experience and proven record of success, Creig brings unique insight into the real estate sector and will play an important role in our expansion.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

