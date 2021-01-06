Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Executive Leadership Addition and Promotion

“We are delighted to welcome Pam to the Alpine team,” said Stanford Peng, MD, Ph.D., President and Head of Research and Development for Alpine. “Dr. Holland’s expertise with signal transduction and immunotherapies, particularly in cancer biology, will greatly assist our continued efforts to discover first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies, and to advance our existing programs into and through the clinic.”

“I’m pleased to be joining Alpine Immune Sciences at such a meaningful time in the company’s history,” said Dr. Holland. “Alpine is in a unique position and 2021 will be an exciting year for the company as we advance ALPN-101 with our partner AbbVie, gain further clinical experience with ALPN-202 in the NEON-1 study, and move ALPN-303, our dual APRIL/BAFF inhibitor for B cell mediated inflammatory diseases, into the clinic.”

Most recently, Dr. Holland served as Vice President, Cancer Biology at Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF), overseeing biology and immunology research. During her tenure she played key roles in developing the Surface pipeline, driving multiple pre-clinical programs into Phase 1, as well as the establishment of an early strategic partnership with Novartis and more recently with GSK. Prior to joining Surface, Dr. Holland held roles of increasing responsibility in oncology research at Amgen, working extensively on TNF-receptor superfamily members, including death-receptor agonists. Members of her team were instrumental in the development of multiple discovery programs for cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Holland received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego and her doctorate degree in biochemistry from the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in the lab of Dr. Jonathan Cooper. Prior to entering graduate school, she worked at Cetus Corporation in Emeryville, California, where she was a key contributor to the development of TaqMan. She is a co-inventor on all TaqMan patents and was the lead author on the first publication describing TaqMan in 1991.