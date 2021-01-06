 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 6 January 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 18 December 2020 regarding the exercise of Warrants A and B in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 109,854,408.95 divided into 998,676,445 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation(TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




