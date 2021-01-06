 

Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

06.01.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

    Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

    Monday, January 11, 2021
    11:00 a.m. PT; 2:00 p.m. ET

    A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

    About Nutanix

    Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

    2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

