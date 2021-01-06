Indus Holdings, Inc. To Join Canaccord Genuity’s ‘Fireside Chat Webcast’ on Thursday, Jan. 7

Online event will examine the present and future of California’s growing cannabis market and the role of leading cannabis companies

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, will take part in a “Fireside Chat Webcast” focusing on the present and future of California’s growing cannabis market on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. ET.



The event, “California: Taking a Closer Look at the World’s Largest Cannabis Market,” will be hosted by New Cannabis Ventures Founder Alan Brochstein. Indus Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Board George Allen will be on the panel, along with other experts and representatives from the state’s cannabis industry.