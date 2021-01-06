Indus Holdings, Inc. To Join Canaccord Genuity’s ‘Fireside Chat Webcast’ on Thursday, Jan. 7
Online event will examine the present and future of California’s growing cannabis market and the role of leading cannabis companies
SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, will take part in a “Fireside
Chat Webcast” focusing on the present and future of California’s growing cannabis market on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. ET.
The event, “California: Taking a Closer Look at the World’s Largest Cannabis Market,” will be hosted by New Cannabis Ventures Founder Alan Brochstein. Indus Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Board George Allen will be on the panel, along with other experts and representatives from the state’s cannabis industry.
Details for the event are as follows:
|California:
|Taking a Closer Look at the World’s Largest Cannabis Market
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2332/39410
“Our business is not only growing, but it is evolving,” says Mr. Allen. “I look forward to taking part in this panel, as it will allow us to illustrate the successes and challenges facing Indus Holdings, Inc. while educating our partners, investors, and those curious about the cannabis industry.”
The webcast will be hosted by Canaccord Genuity, a global, full-service investment bank, with operations in 11 countries worldwide and the ability to list companies on 10 stock exchanges. Canaccord Genuity is part of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, research, sales, and trading services.
ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC
Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.
