Steel Partners Holdings LP announces Jason Lloyd named President of WebBank

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE: SPLP) today announced the appointment of Jason Lloyd as the President of WebBank, succeeding Kelly Barnett.

Lloyd, an employee of WebBank since 2008, most recently served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and has been instrumental in the execution of the bank’s business plan since he joined the company.

“Jason has a demonstrated track record of leadership and building value for all stakeholders. Jason forges strong client relationships and leads with innovation. He is an empathetic and passionate leader, and he is the right person to lead WebBank into the future,” said Jack Howard, Executive Chairman of WebBank. “Jason’s steady and continued success over the last twelve years is a great example of our SteelGrow program. SteelGrow provides tools and resources to retain and reward our team members and demonstrates our commitment to recruit and promote from within the Steel family of companies.”