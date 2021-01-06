 

Supernus to Present at J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 23:29  |  62   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. ET, and will be available for virtual investor meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of this webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD); MYOBLOC (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

See full Prescribing Information for our products here: Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, MYOBLOC, and XADAGO.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:
Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Jim Kelly, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


