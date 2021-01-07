Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on January 21, 2021

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website. Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary. Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until February 4, 2021. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10150939 to access.

