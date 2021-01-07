Saniona to present at three upcoming investor conferences

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will present in the following three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Biotech Showcase

Date: Monday, January 11 – Friday, January 15, 2021

Time: On demand

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast Link: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/digital-experience/

BIO CEO and Investor Digital Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 16 – Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: On demand

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast Link: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/session ...

As available, these events will be made accessible and archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/ .

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for the rare diseases Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. Saniona also has a broad pipeline derived from its proprietary ion channel discovery platform, with lead candidate SAN711 entering Phase 1 studies for rare neuropathic disorders. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize its rare disease products internally. The company has out-licensed other programs, which may provide future supplemental revenue. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Mass., U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

