MKS Instruments to Participate in Needham’s 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Needham’s 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EST.



A live webcast of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mksinst.com/events-and-presentations and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.