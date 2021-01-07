Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase

On May 28, 2020, the Annual General Meeting had resolved, with the required majority, to increase the Company's share capital by issuing up to 8,969,870 new registered no-par value shares against cash contributions while granting an indirect subscription right (agenda item 6).

One shareholder had filed an action for rescission and annulment against this resolution in order to block the entry of the capital increase in the Commercial Register and thus the implementation of the capital increase. As a result, the Company filed the application for release with the Cologne Higher Regional Court, which was granted today.

With today's positive decision by the Cologne Higher Regional Court, the capital increase can now be implemented in a timely manner. This will enable the Company to move forward with its strategic research and development projects and its products’ market penetration with maximum speed.

