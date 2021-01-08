Eldorado Gold Achieves 2020 Production Guidance; Appoints New Chair of the Board

Preliminary 2020 gold production increased 34% over 2019 to 528,874 ounces, meeting the Company’s annual consolidated production guidance of between 520,000 and 550,000 ounces. Preliminary gold production for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 16% to 138,220 ounces compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Preliminary 2020 gold production at Lamaque exceeded guidance despite a three-week shutdown in early Spring related to government-mandated COVID-19 operating restrictions. The strong performance at Lamaque was partially offset by lower labour availability impacting leach pad flow rates at Kisladag during the second quarter. Kisladag finished the year with strong fourth-quarter gold production, driven by improving heap leach performance.

“Delivering on our production guidance amid a year of unprecedented external challenges is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our people,” said George Burns, Eldorado President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unique portfolio of high-quality, long-lived mines and projects will continue to position Eldorado for sustained success in the years ahead.”

Table 1: 2020 Preliminary Production

Production (oz) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 Kisladag 56,816 51,010 226,475 140,214 Efemcukuru 25,828 26,243 99,835 103,767 Olympias 11,408 12,617 58,423 46,750 Lamaque 44,168 29,085 144,141 113,9401 Total 138,220 118,955 528,874 395,331 1 Includes pre-commercial production.

The Company will report its full year 2020 Year End-Results at the end of February.