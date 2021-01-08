 

argenx Announces 2021 Corporate Priorities and Highlights Recent Achievements Across Immunology Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 07:00  |  44   |   |   


  • Submitted Biologics License Application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)
  • Initiated 50-patient gMG bridging study of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod based on FDA feedback
  • Enrolled first 30 patients, necessary for go/no-go decision, in ADHERE trial of SC efgartigimod for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP)
  • Announced interim data from Phase 2 CULMINATE trial of cusatuzumab in development with Janssen

Breda, the Netherlands – Jan. 8, 2021 – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced its 2021 corporate priorities and highlighted recent achievements from its late-stage immunology pipeline driven by its FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod. Additionally, the Company announced interim data from the Phase 2 CULMINATE trial of cusatuzumab in development with Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of Janssen, and provided financial guidance for 2021.

argenx previously announced an exclusive license agreement with Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) for the development and commercialization of efgartigimod in Greater China and the acceleration of efgartigimod development through Phase 2 proof-of-concept trials in new autoimmune indications. Zai Lab will also contribute Chinese patients to argenx’s global Phase 3 trials of efgartigimod. Under the terms of the agreement, argenx will receive $175 million in collaboration payments comprised of upfront Zai Lab equity, a guaranteed development cost-sharing payment, and a milestone payment upon U.S. efgartigimod approval. argenx will also be eligible for tiered royalties based on annual net sales of efgartigimod in Greater China.

“We are excited to enter a new chapter for argenx as we look toward commercialization and achieving our mission of reaching patients with debilitating rare diseases. We’ve submitted a BLA to the FDA for efgartigimod in gMG and expect to have global efgartigimod trials ongoing this year in six indications and two formulations. We hope to continue to demonstrate the broad opportunity of our FcRn antagonist within autoimmune diseases in 2021 and beyond,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “In parallel, establishing global commercial infrastructure within the U.S. and Japan continues to be a top priority. Now through our collaboration with Zai Lab in China and with the appointment of a general manager in Europe, we’ve solidified and accelerated our capabilities to bring efgartigimod and our future immunology candidates to patients worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 8


argenx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

argenx Announces 2021 Corporate Priorities and Highlights Recent Achievements Across Immunology Pipeline Submitted Biologics License Application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)Initiated 50-patient gMG bridging study of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod based on FDA feedbackEnrolled …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
argenx and Zai Lab Announce Strategic Collaboration for Efgartigimod in Greater China
04.01.21
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference