 

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it signed a long-term lease with Holistic Industries Inc. (Holistic) for its property located in Los Angeles, California.

As previously reported, Holistic entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the retail, distribution, cultivation and manufacturing licenses for cannabis operations from the tenant at IIP’s Los Angeles, California property, which was in receivership. Holistic closed on this transaction and concurrent with this closing executed a long-term, triple-net lease with IIP for the entire property. In connection with the planned redevelopment of the property, IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement to Holistic of up to $11.0 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the redevelopment of the property, IIP’s total investment in the property will be $24.0 million.

Including the California property, IIP owns and leases to Holistic regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania, comprising a total of approximately 333,000 square feet. Assuming full reimbursement of tenant improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to Holistic is expected to be $108.4 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Holistic at our Los Angeles property. We have a vision for this property and its potential, and we believe Josh and his team are the best operators to realize that vision, with their unwaivering dedication to customers and patients and their proven success in other states to execute successfully to fulfill that goal,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “We look forward to supporting them through the redevelopment of this property to recognize that potential.”

Seite 1 von 3
Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in California Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it signed a long-term lease with Holistic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Promotions of Andy Bui to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Kelly Spicher to Vice President, Real Estate Counsel
03.01.21
5 Aktien für einen Bullenmarkt unter Biden 2021
03.01.21
2 Aktien, die dich finanziell unabhängig machen könnten!
22.12.20
3 Aktien für den Bullenmarkt unter Joe Biden
21.12.20
3 Aktien, die sich 2021 verdoppeln könnten!
20.12.20
3 großartige Dividendenaktien, die auch starke Wachstumsaktien sind
18.12.20
Bitcoin über 23.000 US-Dollar? In diese Dividendenaktien könntest du das Geld besser investieren!
17.12.20
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into Long-Term Leases with 4Front
17.12.20
24 % Dividendenwachstum bei Innovative Industrial Properties! Geht der Trend 2021 weiter?!
14.12.20
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
44
Innovative Industrial Properties - schöne Entwicklung