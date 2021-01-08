 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Announces Strategic Joint Venture with JetWebinar, Inc., Creating Unique Event Experiences Incorporating Seamless Launch for Secure Bespoke Banking & Enterprise Experiences

The JV between the parties signals an important interoperability for the “Client experience” to fully optimize the Webinar and Teleconference user functionality and seamless payment transaction within the ecosystem marketplace

New York, NY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire--SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) announced a strategic JV with JetWebinar to deliver a unique customer experience between SMKG’s specialized business applications and JetWebinar’s teleconference, videoconference, and web streaming solutions.

JetWebinar is a Chicago-based global video meeting technology platform offering virtual meetings, live and prerecorded webinars, and its flagship offering for ultra-large, low-latency and highly interactive mega-events for businesses, celebrities, content creators, bands, and organizations.                      

“2021 is the perfect year to launch this joint venture because the world had discovered the power, utility, and necessity of a robust web-based video solution, and we’ve seen a very strong and accelerating demand for a secure meeting solution and payment options. With the launch of our collaboration, we have a global technology partner to meet the needs of the most demanding clients.” – Henry Kraus, Co-founder JetWebinar.

Massimo Barone, CEO of SMKG, stated, “We look forward to a great Joint Venture with Henry and his team as we aim high on the customer experience to deliver a seamless user experience with our marketplace technologies focused on the digital journey in the e-commerce, event, conference, and retail sectors.”

About JetWebinar: 
JetWebinar is an ultra-fast, ultra-low latency, secure virtual live meeting and scaled, pre-recorded webinar platform serving the needs of demanding enterprises around the globe. For more information visit www.jetwebinar.com

About us: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id, e-KYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

CONTACT:  Massimo Barone CEO

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. OTC:SMKG  

Ph: 1-844-843-7296 

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


