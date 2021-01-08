2021 Financial communication calendar
Press release January 8, 2021
Spineway 2021 Financial Calendar
SPINEWAY (ISIN : FR0011398874 – ALSPW), specialized in the treatment of severe disorders of the spine, announced today its 2021 financial calendar* :
|January 14, 2021:
|Publication of 2020 turnover
|February 26, 2021:
|2020 annual results
|March 2, 2021 :
|Annual results meeting
|April 15, 2021:
|Publication of Q1 2021 turnover
|July 13, 2021:
|Publication of half-year 2021 turnover
|September 6, 2021:
|First half-year results
|September 8, 2021:
|Half-year results meeting
|October 14, 2021:
|Publication of Q3 2021 turnover
* This calendar is indicative. Spineway reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary. Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).
SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com
This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.
Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW
Contacts :
|
SPINEWAY
Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
+33 (0)811 045 555
|
ELIGIBLE PEA / PME
ALSPW
EURONEXT GROWTH
|
AELIUM
Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr
Attachment
