 

2021 Financial communication calendar

08.01.2021, 18:00  |  16   |   |   

Press release                                                                                                                 January 8, 2021


Spineway 2021 Financial Calendar

SPINEWAY (ISIN : FR0011398874 – ALSPW), specialized in the treatment of severe disorders of the spine, announced today its 2021 financial calendar* :

January 14, 2021: Publication of 2020 turnover
February 26, 2021: 2020 annual results
March 2, 2021 : Annual results meeting
April 15, 2021: Publication of Q1 2021 turnover
July 13, 2021: Publication of half-year 2021 turnover
September 6, 2021: First half-year results
September 8, 2021:  Half-year results meeting
October 14, 2021: Publication of Q3 2021 turnover

* This calendar is indicative. Spineway reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary. Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts :

SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

+33 (0)811 045 555
ELIGIBLE PEA / PME

ALSPW

EURONEXT GROWTH 		AELIUM

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment


Attachment



