INFINIQ steigt durch Gründung einer europäischen Vertriebszentrale und Teilnahme an der CES 2021 in den weltweiten Markt ein

INFINIQ is establishing European sales headquarters to expand the scope of its business beyond Korea to the global autonomous driving data market. INFINIQ is a Korean company that provides artificial intelligence data sets, such as vision, voice, and text, to companies that develop deep learning applications such as autonomous driving, medical AI, security AI, and face recognition solutions. And INFINIQ participates in CES 2021 and it is introducing MYCROWD, a cloud sourcing platform, and data service for autonomous driving. This platform provides automatic object recognition algorithms and annotation tools that can be effectively utilized by companies that need to build a dataset for autonomous driving. (Graphic: Business Wire)