Achiko Strengthens Leadership Team with New President and New SVP Commercialization

The Company continues to reinforce their senior leadership team with these appointments. Dr. Berrie and Mr. Lingard will be responsible for the diagnostics and biotechnology part of the business, helping to drive the production and commercialisation of Gumnuts (patent pending DNA aptamer test kit for Covid-19) into global markets.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) appoints biotechnology research scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Morris S. Berrie to the position of President, and business leader in the life science industry Richard Lingard to the position of SVP Commercialization.

Dr. Berrie brings over 20 years of scientific, business and financial experience in the biotechnology and healthcare industries. He served as Co-Founder/Chairman of TTS Global Initiative which globally facilitates deal flow in the early stage/SME biotech sector and was a partner of several EU Horizon 2020 multi-million Euro projects aiding the European SME sector. He is also Director of Tech Investor Ltd. which consults and advises government organizations, regions, and companies throughout the biotech sector on the commercialization of science, including business development and capital raising.

Prior, Dr. Berrie was the Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of the Biotechnology Investment Today Group where he worked with numerous prestigious clients from both the healthcare and the financial industries, including the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Pfizer, GSK, Needham & Co, Orbimed, TVM, JPMorgan and many more.

Previously, he was Head of Global Intelligence and Business Development for the Nature Publishing Group and before that he was the Director, Compound Registry, Patent Database for the Investigational Drug database (IDdb3) of Current Drugs, which was subsequently acquired by Thomson Reuters.

He has worked at Schering AG, is a Chartered Chemist (CChem), a Member of the Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC) and was the recipient of a European DG Post-Doctoral Fellowship upon completing his PhD in Organic Chemistry at Imperial College, London.