 

Intercept Appoints Jared M. Freedberg as General Counsel and Secretary

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Jared M. Freedberg as General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Freedberg joins Intercept from Immunomedics, Inc., which was acquired by Gilead Sciences in October of 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jared to the Intercept team as we begin a pivotal year for the company,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “His substantial legal and business development expertise will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing the growth of our foundational PBC business, supporting our NASH regulatory process in the United States and Europe, and building our pipeline.”

Mr. Freedberg was previously General Counsel and Secretary and a member of the Executive Leadership Team for Immunomedics, with responsibility for management of all legal activities, including compliance, securities, corporate and board governance, contracting, IP strategy and management, business development and litigation management. While at Immunomedics, he was part of a team that successfully guided the New Drug Application for Trodelvy from resubmission to approval. Prior to joining Immunomedics, Mr. Freedberg served as General Counsel, Specialty Generics Operating Division, and Vice President, Business Development and Licensing at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. From 2001-2016, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Covance Inc. and was a member of Covance's Global Executive Leadership Team as Head of Strategy and Business Development from 2014-2016, during which time he led the global integration of LabCorp’s $6 billion acquisition of Covance.

“I am thrilled to be joining Intercept because of the company’s unique focus on helping patients with challenging liver diseases that have limited or no treatment options,” said Mr. Freedberg. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the company’s strong foundation in 2021 and I look forward to being part of a team that will help shape the future of Intercept.”

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

