 

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management

11.01.2021 / 17:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of the date in the announcement of 11 January 2021, 5:00 p.m.


Berlin, 11 January 2021. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) announces that Sven Meise has resigned as member of the Board of Management on 11 January 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board and at his own request.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Meise for his commitment and wishes him all the best in his future professional and private life. The members of the Management Board would like to thank him for his contribution and good cooperation over the last six years.

In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Martin Geisel as a further member of the Board of Management. Mr. Geisel, born in 1960 and a graduate in business administration, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at FP. Previously, he was CFO at ISS Facility Services Holding GmbH for eleven years and from 2017 to 2020, he was CEO at ISS Communication Services GmbH, a leading company in the field of workplace experience and facility management. From 1997 to 2009, Martin Geisel worked for the U.S.-listed Danaher Corporation, where his positions included CFO of Leica Microsystems, Hach-Lange and Fluke.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board wish Mr. Geisel every success and look forward to working with him.


For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Anna Lehmann

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410
E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.


 

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Francotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Disclaimer

