Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

SARASOTA, Florida, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, ended December 31, 2020, will be released before the market opens on Friday, January 29, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Friday, January 29, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using Roper Technologies as the conference reference. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.



