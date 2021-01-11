Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 8, 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 8. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, please dial 800-437-2398 or 323-289-6576 referencing conference ID #1022163. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 8 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.