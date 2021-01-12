Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivers kick-off keynote at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

Showcases impact of Verizon 5G across industries with the NFL, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters and more

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg took to the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) stage to deliver the 2021 kick-off keynote address. This marked his second appearance on the CES keynote stage in two years. In 2019, Vestberg promised that Verizon’s 5G would usher in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” And today, he brought the impact 5G is having to life through compelling present-day 5G use cases across sports, education, connected communities and live music.

“Our world has experienced significant change since we last took the keynote stage at CES in 2019. There’s been an extreme acceleration in the digital revolution, and at the heart of that transformation is 5G technology. The future of work, learning, telehealth, retail and streaming are very much our current realities. And we are just getting started. 5G isn’t just another tech innovation, it’s the platform that makes other innovations possible.” -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon.

During the presentation, Verizon made announcements with several partners including the NFL, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters, The Met and the Smithsonian. Details on these announcements can be found below.

Featured partners and announcements:

Changing the Game

Partner: NFL

Guests: Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner and Deion Sanders, NFL legend and head football coach at Jackson State University

News: Verizon commits to 5G Ultra Wideband in 28 NFL stadiums by the end of 2021 with expanded coverage in select stadiums.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Deion Sanders, NFL Legend and head football coach at Jackson State University, joined Verizon’s CES stage today to discuss how 5G is changing the fan experience by delivering immersive ways to watch and engage with the game. Verizon’s 5G SuperStadium in the NFL app allows fans with certain 5G-enabled devices to engage with select games with up to seven different camera angles, bringing them closer to the on-field action. Augmented reality (AR) overlays let fans project virtual players and layers the NFL’s Next Gen Stats proprietary tracking data on-screen with enhanced games stats for players during each play.