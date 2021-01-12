 

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivers kick-off keynote at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 01:30  |  94   |   |   

Showcases impact of Verizon 5G across industries with the NFL,
the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters and more

Video replay and highlights can be found at
https://www.verizon.com/about/ces-2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg took to the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) stage to deliver the 2021 kick-off keynote address. This marked his second appearance on the CES keynote stage in two years. In 2019, Vestberg promised that Verizon’s 5G would usher in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” And today, he brought the impact 5G is having to life through compelling present-day 5G use cases across sports, education, connected communities and live music.

“Our world has experienced significant change since we last took the keynote stage at CES in 2019. There’s been an extreme acceleration in the digital revolution, and at the heart of that transformation is 5G technology. The future of work, learning, telehealth, retail and streaming are very much our current realities. And we are just getting started. 5G isn’t just another tech innovation, it’s the platform that makes other innovations possible.” -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon.

During the presentation, Verizon made announcements with several partners including the NFL, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters, The Met and the Smithsonian. Details on these announcements can be found below.

Featured partners and announcements:

Changing the Game
Partner: NFL
Guests: Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner and Deion Sanders, NFL legend and head football coach at Jackson State University
News: Verizon commits to 5G Ultra Wideband in 28 NFL stadiums by the end of 2021 with expanded coverage in select stadiums.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Deion Sanders, NFL Legend and head football coach at Jackson State University, joined Verizon’s CES stage today to discuss how 5G is changing the fan experience by delivering immersive ways to watch and engage with the game. Verizon’s 5G SuperStadium in the NFL app allows fans with certain 5G-enabled devices to engage with select games with up to seven different camera angles, bringing them closer to the on-field action. Augmented reality (AR) overlays let fans project virtual players and layers the NFL’s Next Gen Stats proprietary tracking data on-screen with enhanced games stats for players during each play.

Seite 1 von 4
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivers kick-off keynote at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Showcases impact of Verizon 5G across industries with the NFL,the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, UPS, Live Nation Clubs and Theaters and more Video replay and highlights can be found athttps://www.verizon.com/about/ces-2021 BASKING …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:30 Uhr
Verizon, UPS, and Skyward announce connected drone delivery at CES 2021
11.01.21
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im Auge behalten
07.01.21
More Verizon customers in more places get access to 5G on their phone and in their home
04.01.21
Verizon makes high-speed, reliable internet more accessible with Fios Forward
04.01.21
Verizon to speak at Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference January 5
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
29.12.20
Verizon Fios customers may be impacted by Hearst Television’s unreasonable demands
22.12.20
Verizon connects frontline heroes and local restaurants across six cities this holiday season
21.12.20
Supporting NORAD and Santa Claus Tops Verizon’s Wish List in 2020
21.12.20
Verizon Business Teams with Deloitte to Expand 5G and Mobile Edge Computing Applications

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN