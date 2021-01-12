CorVel and 1health Partner to Provide At-Home COVID-19 Testing for Essential Workers and Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, and 1health, the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company, today announced a partnership that will provide access to self-administered, non-invasive COVID-19 testing for CorVel’s customers and their employees. The tests can be taken at-home, in a car or on-the-go. 1health’s test eliminates the need to find an external laboratory, streamlines the testing process, and gives employers the critical information they need to safely get people back to work.

With COVID-19 cases on a steep incline, it is critical that essential employees have access to accurate testing that is easily and quickly reported. CorVel’s clients will now be able to purchase 1health’s COVID test kits to have on hand for periodic testing or for when an employee has been exposed to the virus. The kit comes with pre-paid FedEx mailers, taking the postage burden off the employee, and requires just a simple saliva collection to detect the virus with nearly 100% accuracy.

“I am very excited about our collaboration with 1health and their COVID-19 home testing program,” said Madelynn Azar-Cavanagh MD, MOH, FACOEM, Medical Director of CorVel’s Virtual Clinics. “What I find so encouraging about their program is the results of their quality control studies which show virtually no false positives and fewer false negatives than most of the other home testing kits. This is an excellent tool to use in work-related platforms because a lab certified report is delivered within 36 hours, allowing employers to make informed decisions about whether employees can safely return to work.”

CorVel will also implement the kit as part of its telehealth program, which is currently receiving up to 300 COVID-related calls a day. As part of the initial virtual triage process, an employee who is having symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus will receive a 1health test kit to self-administer from the safety of their home. Results are provided to the employee and to the nurse case manager so that appropriate care and treatment can be facilitated as needed and employees can get back to work as quickly and safely as possible.