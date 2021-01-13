 

Columbia Care Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 15:13  |  58   |   |   

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of an aggregate of 18,572,500 common shares of the Company at a price of C$8.05 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$149,508,625, which included the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters, before deducting the underwriters' fees and estimated offering expenses.

Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole book-runner, and ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as co-lead ‎underwriters of the Offering, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Beacon Securities Limited, Eight Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., ‎Paradigm Capital Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Alliance Global Partners acted as financial advisor to the syndicate.

The Offering was conducted in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) and elsewhere outside of Canada on a private placement basis.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes‎.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the common shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 108 facilities1 including 81 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Columbia Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Care Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Columbia Care Expands Southern California Presence Through Acquisition of The Healing Center San Diego
29.12.20
Columbia Care Opens its First Dispensary in Virginia
22.12.20
Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Green Leaf Medical