Columbia Care Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering

Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole book-runner, and ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as co-lead ‎underwriters of the Offering, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Beacon Securities Limited, Eight Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., ‎Paradigm Capital Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Alliance Global Partners acted as financial advisor to the syndicate.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of an aggregate of 18,572,500 common shares of the Company at a price of C$8.05 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$149,508,625, which included the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters, before deducting the underwriters' fees and estimated offering expenses.

The Offering was conducted in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) and elsewhere outside of Canada on a private placement basis.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes‎.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 108 facilities1 including 81 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.