Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Production Results

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2020") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.