Nokia Shanghai Bell to deploy next-generation network for Airport Authority Hong Kong

Espoo, Finland – Nokia Shanghai Bell today announced that Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will deploy a new, high-bandwidth, mission-critical Nokia IP/MPLS network to support tower operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

In addition to provision of packet-based IP routing solutions, Nokia will support and manage migration of legacy non-IP aviation applications to the new network. Nokia will also supply a range of operational aviation-specific professional services for network design, architecture, integration and deployment. Upon deployment completion in 2021, Nokia will deliver long-term support and maintenance.

The Nokia solution will increase existing data capacity throughput for aviation control systems and ensure smooth and safe operation of aircraft movements throughout the airspace and ground control.

It will equip AAHK with a robust, secure communications infrastructure for its critical data, enabling it to operate with optimal levels of efficiency and safety, and to easily accommodate anticipated growth in aircraft movements.

Mervyn Harris, Head of Air Traffic Management, Nokia Cloud and Networks Services, said: “As we deploy this robust next-generation network, not only will we complete a flexible, seamless migration of legacy applications but we will also deliver HKIA wide-ranging benefits that include increased passenger capacity, reliability and ease of expansion.

“Nokia possesses extensive experience in mission-critical IP networking with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) elsewhere in the world. This enables us to deliver an unparalleled combination of technical skills and domain expertise, which is essential to provide the highest levels of network availability, performance and safety for such a high-profile airport.”

Nokia will partner with Shun Hing Systems Integration, a subsidiary of the renowned Hong Kong-based Shun Hing Group, to deliver the project. Shun Hing Systems Integration has extensive experience in design, project management, installation, maintenance of telecommunication and transport infrastructure related systems.

S.F. Chan, Assistant General Manager, Shun Hing Systems Integration Co., Ltd. said: “This project is an important step in plans to expand the airport’s operations, enabling it to take advantage of IP networking to modernize aviation communications.”

Nokia’s ANSP communications solutions maintain security, reliability and service continuity. Providing highest possible resilience to failure and resistance to external interference, they also support seamless legacy services migration while simultaneously adding new services that enhance ANSP capabilities. Nokia has delivered mission-critical IP networking systems to ANSPs in Ireland (IAA) and Italy (ENAV).

