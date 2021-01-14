 

Abiomed Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y64ndzmr or dial (855) 212-2361; the international number is (678) 809-1538. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET January 28, 2021 through 10:00 a.m. ET on February 4, 2021. The replay phone number is (855) 859-2056; the international number is (404) 537-3406. The replay access code is 8012819.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “likely,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. The company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including, without limitation: the scope, scale and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s dependence on Impella products for all of its revenues; the company’s ability to successfully compete against its existing or potential competitors; the acceptance of the company’s products by cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists; long sales and training cycles associated with expansion into new hospital cardiac centers; reduced market acceptance of the company’s products due to lengthy clinician training process; the company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals and market and sell its products in certain jurisdictions; enforcement actions and product liability suits relating to off-label uses of the company’s products; unsuccessful clinical trials or procedures relating to products under development; the company’s ability to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements; the failure of third-party payers to provide reimbursement of the company’s products; the company’s ability to increase manufacturing capacity to support continued demand for its products; the company or its vendors’ failure to achieve and maintain high manufacturing standards; the failure of the company’s suppliers to provide the components the company requires; the company’s ability to expand its direct sales activities into international markets; the outcome of ongoing securities class action litigation relating to our public disclosures, the company’s ability to integrate acquired companies into its operations and other risks and challenges detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and the filings subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

