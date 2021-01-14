 

NextGen Office Enables Provider-Owned Healthcare Practices to Maintain Business Continuity Amid Pandemic

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its award-winning, cloud-based EHR platform, NextGen Office, is enabling specialty practices across the U.S. to maintain business continuity and improve financial performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the NextGen Office platform, small practices can leverage NextGen Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services to optimize their medical billing process so they can focus their time on providing care rather than administrative functions. NextGen Office also includes an option for an embedded telehealth module to facilitate virtual online visits, which have become essential for practices to continue treating patients. The integrated platform provides an intuitive clinical experience paired with uniquely qualified experts to unlock operational excellence.

“Provider-owned practices serve as the backbone of care in communities across the U.S. and are facing pandemic-related profitability and business continuity challenges,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Outsourcing medical billing makes sense for resource-constrained small practices and telehealth enables providers to continue treating patients – regulating visit volume and flow.”

Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Woodlands in Houston and Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, with locations throughout central Washington, are two examples of practices that have leveraged NextGen Office to enhance their operations amid the health crisis.

Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Woodlands is leveraging NextGen RCM Services to improve its payment processing and accounts receivable (A/R) backlog. The practice has reduced collection time by half and now A/R is processed within 30 days.

“Utilizing integrated telehealth minimizes risk of infection and enables easy follow-up appointments, which is especially important in reducing the need for ER visits,” said Marcin N. Vaclaw, DPM, Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Woodlands. “In addition, NextGen RCM Services has helped our practice effectively collect and manage A/R while enabling us to scale as we grow.”

In another example, Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates lost 51 percent of its patient volume at the onset of COVID-19. To continue seeing patients safely, the practice implemented telehealth through NextGen Office’s platform. Simultaneously, by utilizing NextGen RCM Services, it was able to sustain and optimize its collections.

NextGen Office achieved the highest score for Overall Satisfaction and Overall Product Functionality in a report from KLAS 2019 Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (10 or Fewer Physicians).

To learn more about Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Woodlands’ NextGen Office experience, click here and to learn more about Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, click here.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

