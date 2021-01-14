 

DGAP-Adhoc voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 22:30   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

14-Jan-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

Resolves Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions from Authorized Capital
 

Friedberg, January 14, 2021

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") Management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the company's capital against cash contributions, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 1,450,800.00. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2020 financial year, which will be offered in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). Each ADR represents one ordinary share. The offering period for the ADRs will run from January 14 until on or about January 15, 2021. The ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer price is expected to be set and announced by the management board on January 15, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


contact:
Johannes Pesch, Director Business Development & Investor Relations

 

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

Disclaimer

