 

Emerging Markets Report Games People Play

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 13:07  |  35   |   |   

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced that it has commenced trading on Canada’s NEO Exchange under the symbol "ELYS."

To date, it is the first dual-listing of a publicly traded technology company from the NASDAQ Capital Market to the NEO Exchange.

And while that news in and of itself is remarkable, the Company finding new markets in a very different year is not.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C gaming operations in Italy servicing over 1,500 land-based locations that service an indeterminate number of walk-in players and over 100,000 active online clients. In Italy, Elys offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

That’s the profile description. But the story is bigger, deeper.

It is important to note that Elys has interests in brick-and-mortar, online operators, and is pursuing market share in rapidly expanding categories like e-sports. Their specialist in-house engineering team developed and in 2017 launched one of the worlds newest, cutting-edge sports betting technology known as Elys Gameboard in the highly regulated Italian market. Elys now plans to expand this now proven system around the world beginning with the rapidly growing U.S. sports betting market. Elys monetizes their business through commissions earned on i-gaming products such as online casino, poker and lottery, in addition to profit margin on sports book spread sold to retail bettors through both online and land-based channels. Its announced strategy for the U.S. will be a hybrid B2B2C model leveraging the lightweight scalability of Elys Gameboard and their extensive retail expertise gained over the past two decades. In a very recent report, research house Zack’s points out the growth of Elys’ market:

Seite 1 von 3
Elys Game Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report Games People Play An Emerging Markets News CommentaryORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Last week, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Westhaven Increases Bought Deal Public Offering to C$13 Million
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Elys Game Technology Expands Corporate Communications Team
06.01.21
NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange
05.01.21
Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.
30.12.20
Elys Game Technology Becomes First Dual Listing Technology Company From NASDAQ to NEO Exchange