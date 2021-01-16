 

CBTX, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 5776166.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.8 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the remarks by the Company’s management on the quarterly conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and should be considered together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports and statements the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Justin M. Long
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com

Media Contact:

Ashley K. Warren
713.210.7622 
awarren@CBoTX.com

