DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director

18-Jan-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of non-executive director

Dexus today announced the appointment of Warwick Negus to the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM), as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 February 2021.

Mr Negus has more than 30 years of funds management, finance and property industry experience in Australia, Europe and Asia.

His most recent executive roles included Chief Executive Officer of Colonial First State Global Asset Management, Chief Executive Officer of 452 Capital, and Goldman Sachs Managing Director in Australia, London, and Singapore.

Mr Negus is Chair of Pengana Capital Group and a non-executive director of Washington H. Soul Pattinson, Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, Terrace Tower Group, New South Wales Rugby Union Limited and Tantallon Capital Advisors. He is also Deputy Chancellor and a member of the Council of UNSW and was formerly a
non-executive director of FINSIA.

Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Together with my fellow Directors, I am pleased to welcome Warwick to the Board.

"Warwick brings a valuable mix of funds management, finance and property industry experience to our Board and I am looking forward to his contribution. His expertise complements the Board's diverse skillset and his appointment further progresses our Board renewal strategy."

The appointment of Mr Negus will result in eight independent non-executive directors and one executive director on the Board of DXFM. As previously announced at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Peter St George, who has served more than 11 years as a non-executive director, will remain on the Board until 30 June 2021.

Mr Negus will stand for election at Dexus's next AGM, to be held in October 2021.

This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

