 

DGAP-News Compleo reports dynamic growth course

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 07:30  |  92   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Compleo reports dynamic growth course

18.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo reports dynamic growth course

Revenues up more than 100% | Launch of further product innovations in 2021 planned | Additional 5,100 m² of production space rented | Dynamic growth course set to continue in 2021

Dortmund, 18 January, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles looks back on a successful 2020 financial year. Preliminary unaudited figures show that Compleo's growth rate continued unabated in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company achieved its growth target for 2020, doubling total annual revenues compared to the previous year. This highly positive development is due, among other, to the launch of the new Cito series charging stations in the first quarter of 2020. The Cito charging stations were specially developed to satisfy the requirements of logistics and corporate fleets as well as car dealerships and offer efficient and scalable load management.

As Georg Griesemann, co-CEO of Compleo, remarks happily: "2020 was a very good year for Compleo and we were able to turn market dynamics to our advantage. We more than doubled our revenues to over EUR 31 million. Our aim is to become a leading provider of EV charging solutions in Europe and we intend to consistently pursue our growth strategy in 2021. We therefore take a very optimistic view of operations development in the current year. We will continue to expand our existing AC and DC solution business in Germany and in other European countries in particular In addition, we again have a well-filled pipeline with innovative new products that we will introduce to the market in 2021."

In the first quarter of 2021, for instance, Compleo plans to bring out smart wallbox charging stations in line with calibration law. This will be followed at the end of the year by the sales start of HPC (high-power charging) stations. In order to meet the high demand for Compleo solutions anticipated on domestic and foreign markets, in addition to its existing 2,600 m² facility, 5,100 m² of extra production and logistics space has been rented, which will be available to the company in February 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Compleo reports dynamic growth course DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Compleo reports dynamic growth course 18.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Compleo reports dynamic growth course …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Geschäftsleitung und Anpassung der Führungsstruktur der V-ZUG Gruppe
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-News: Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Deutliche Marktanteilsgewinne auch im Geschäftsjahr 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Management change and adjustment of the V-ZUG Group management structure
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo bestätigt dynamischen Wachstumskurs (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo bestätigt dynamischen Wachstumskurs
10.01.21
Nach Compleo (+100 %) und ChargePoint (+300 %): Muss man bei EVBox dabeisein?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
167
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?