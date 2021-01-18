 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2021 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Forward Purchase of Subscription Rights with ISIN DE000TUAG109 regarding TUI AG Ordinary Shares (ISIN: DE000TUAG000)

b) Nature of the transaction
Agreement of a Forward Purchase pursuant to which the notifying party acquires up to a total number of 66,422,880 Subscription Rights for TUI AG Ordinary Shares at a maximum price (excluding commission) of up to EUR 2.70 per Subscription Right. The Subscription Rights will be acquired from the market by the counterparty in the time period from 12 January 2021 to 22 January 2021 (subject to early termination) up to a fixed daily target number of Subscription Rights at a maximum daily price per Subscription Right (such number and price may be amended daily by the parties, subject to the total number and maximum price mentioned above) and will be delivered to the notifying party at the aggregate amount of all purchase prices at which they were acquired by the counterparty (plus commission) in one settlement. The transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-11; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
Wertpapier


