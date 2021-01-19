EANS-News Wienerberger prolonged term of office for CEO Heimo Scheuch Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.01.2021, 10:45 | 60 | 0 | 0 19.01.2021, 10:45 |

C.E.O. Interviews



Vienna - January 19, 2021



* Wienerberger's Supervisory Board prolongs the term of office of CEO Heimo

Scheuch to 5 years until December 31, 2025

* Supervisory Board supports the Group's ambitious growth strategy



The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG decided to prolong the term of office

of Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch (54) to five years. The CEO's current

term of office has thus been extended until December 31, 2025. Heimo Scheuch has

held the position of Chairman of the Wienerberger Group since 2009 and has

played a key role in shaping Wienerberger's development into a leading provider

of smart, innovative solutions for the entire building envelope and

infrastructure.



Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Wienerberger's performance in

recent years has been excellent. In 2019, we delivered the best results ever in

the 200-year history of the company, and even during the Covid-19 pandemic we

impressively demonstrated our resilience. In his capacity as CEO, Heimo Scheuch

has been instrumental in this strong performance. He was among the first movers

in digitalization, innovation and sustainability, driving the transformation of

the company into an innovative provider of system solutions for the entire

building envelope and for infrastructure projects. Together, we will further

advance on this successful path and play an active role in shaping the future of

the entire building materials industry. The Supervisory Board is looking forward

to continuing its cooperation with Heimo Scheuch as Chairman of the Managing

Board."



"I thank the Supervisory Board for this show of confidence and look forward to

dynamically pursuing our value-creating growth strategy in the coming years

together with my colleagues on the Managing Board and our more than 17,000

employees. We are perfectly positioned to grow both organically and through

acquisitions. We will build on our pioneering role in the development of

sustainable and intelligent solutions for the building industry and for

infrastructure; in doing so, we will generate added value for all our

stakeholders", says Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch on the occasion of his

reappointment.



HeimoScheuch studied in Vienna and Paris, where he obtained several degrees in

law and economics. He began his career in corporate finance and joined the

Wienerberger Group in 1996. In his capacity as CEO he has been responsible for

the Group's strategic and operational development since August 1, 2009. Based on

his long-standing industrial and management experience and a strong focus on

sustainability, digitalization and growth, he steered the Group on a successful

trajectory of growth. His international experience enabled him to transform

Wienerberger into a leading provider of building material and infrastructure

solutions.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions

for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the

world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in

clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers

(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes

and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in

Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated

revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.



Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are

held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional

information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:/

/ wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/

share%20]









