* Wienerberger's Supervisory Board prolongs the term of office of CEO HeimoScheuch to 5 years until December 31, 2025* Supervisory Board supports the Group's ambitious growth strategyThe Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG decided to prolong the term of officeof Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch (54) to five years. The CEO's currentterm of office has thus been extended until December 31, 2025. Heimo Scheuch hasheld the position of Chairman of the Wienerberger Group since 2009 and hasplayed a key role in shaping Wienerberger's development into a leading providerof smart, innovative solutions for the entire building envelope andinfrastructure.Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Wienerberger's performance inrecent years has been excellent. In 2019, we delivered the best results ever inthe 200-year history of the company, and even during the Covid-19 pandemic weimpressively demonstrated our resilience. In his capacity as CEO, Heimo Scheuchhas been instrumental in this strong performance. He was among the first moversin digitalization, innovation and sustainability, driving the transformation ofthe company into an innovative provider of system solutions for the entirebuilding envelope and for infrastructure projects. Together, we will furtheradvance on this successful path and play an active role in shaping the future ofthe entire building materials industry. The Supervisory Board is looking forwardto continuing its cooperation with Heimo Scheuch as Chairman of the ManagingBoard.""I thank the Supervisory Board for this show of confidence and look forward todynamically pursuing our value-creating growth strategy in the coming yearstogether with my colleagues on the Managing Board and our more than 17,000employees. We are perfectly positioned to grow both organically and throughacquisitions. We will build on our pioneering role in the development ofsustainable and intelligent solutions for the building industry and forinfrastructure; in doing so, we will generate added value for all ourstakeholders", says Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch on the occasion of hisreappointment.HeimoScheuch studied in Vienna and Paris, where he obtained several degrees inlaw and economics. He began his career in corporate finance and joined theWienerberger Group in 1996. In his capacity as CEO he has been responsible forthe Group's strategic and operational development since August 1, 2009. Based onhis long-standing industrial and management experience and a strong focus onsustainability, digitalization and growth, he steered the Group on a successfultrajectory of growth. His international experience enabled him to transformWienerberger into a leading provider of building material and infrastructuresolutions.Wienerberger GroupThe Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutionsfor the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is theworld's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader inclay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipesand Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers inEurope. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generatedrevenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares areheld by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additionalinformation on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/share%20]