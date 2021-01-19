 

EANS-News Wienerberger prolonged term of office for CEO Heimo Scheuch

Vienna - January 19, 2021

* Wienerberger's Supervisory Board prolongs the term of office of CEO Heimo
Scheuch to 5 years until December 31, 2025
* Supervisory Board supports the Group's ambitious growth strategy

The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG decided to prolong the term of office
of Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch (54) to five years. The CEO's current
term of office has thus been extended until December 31, 2025. Heimo Scheuch has
held the position of Chairman of the Wienerberger Group since 2009 and has
played a key role in shaping Wienerberger's development into a leading provider
of smart, innovative solutions for the entire building envelope and
infrastructure.

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Wienerberger's performance in
recent years has been excellent. In 2019, we delivered the best results ever in
the 200-year history of the company, and even during the Covid-19 pandemic we
impressively demonstrated our resilience. In his capacity as CEO, Heimo Scheuch
has been instrumental in this strong performance. He was among the first movers
in digitalization, innovation and sustainability, driving the transformation of
the company into an innovative provider of system solutions for the entire
building envelope and for infrastructure projects. Together, we will further
advance on this successful path and play an active role in shaping the future of
the entire building materials industry. The Supervisory Board is looking forward
to continuing its cooperation with Heimo Scheuch as Chairman of the Managing
Board."

"I thank the Supervisory Board for this show of confidence and look forward to
dynamically pursuing our value-creating growth strategy in the coming years
together with my colleagues on the Managing Board and our more than 17,000
employees. We are perfectly positioned to grow both organically and through
acquisitions. We will build on our pioneering role in the development of
sustainable and intelligent solutions for the building industry and for
infrastructure; in doing so, we will generate added value for all our
stakeholders", says Managing Board Chairman Heimo Scheuch on the occasion of his
reappointment.

HeimoScheuch studied in Vienna and Paris, where he obtained several degrees in
law and economics. He began his career in corporate finance and joined the
Wienerberger Group in 1996. In his capacity as CEO he has been responsible for
the Group's strategic and operational development since August 1, 2009. Based on
his long-standing industrial and management experience and a strong focus on
sustainability, digitalization and growth, he steered the Group on a successful
trajectory of growth. His international experience enabled him to transform
Wienerberger into a leading provider of building material and infrastructure
solutions.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions
for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the
world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in
clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers
(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes
and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in
Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated
revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are
held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional
information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:/
/ wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/
share%20]




