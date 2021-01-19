Discovery Announces 2021 Work Program & Budget at Cordero

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to outline its 2021 work program and budget for its flagship Cordero project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “We anticipate 2021 will be a transformative year where we firmly establish Cordero as one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. Our focus is to both de-risk the Project by delivering a technically robust PEA, and to deliver resource growth, by expanding known zones and making new discoveries. We plan to complete 66,000 m of drilling outlined as follows: