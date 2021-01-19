Verizon and Unity partner to enable 5G and Mobile Edge Compute gaming and enterprise applications

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Unity are partnering to enable new digital experiences ranging from entertainment applications to enterprise toolkits using 5G, mobile edge compute (MEC) and real-time 3D technology. By bringing together 5G Edge MEC services and the unprecedented performance of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network with Unity’s world-leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, the companies plan to develop offerings for both enterprise clients and entertainment and game developers.

The world is moving toward a real-time economy where consumers and enterprises demand computing and content at the speed of thought. Combining Verizon’s 5G and MEC technology with Unity’s real-time 3D development platform can enable a variety of high performance 3D applications without the need for expensive hardware. 5G and MEC are game-changers for rendering rich 3D environments in real time for industries like gaming, retail and sports that demand instantaneous content for consumers. The companies will also take advantage of the faster speeds, higher bandwidth and ultra low-latency provided by 5G Ultra Wideband and MEC to enable interactive 3D applications for enterprises.

“We are entering an era of technology-led disruption where 5G and MEC will not only transform the full enterprise lifecycle, it will change the way consumers experience gaming and entertainment,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Every business is accelerating the shift to digital for their employees, supply chain or end-customer experience. So whether you’re an enterprise reimaging how you do business using predictive real time insights, computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence, or a mobile gamer who simply wants to download the hottest new game in seconds and enjoy data intensive, multiplayer games conventionally reserved for consoles, the future is happening right now.”