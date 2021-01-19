 

Comtech Awarded Toronto Police Contract Valued at $2.9 Million for Next Generation 911

January 19, 2021--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services contract to provide its Guardian call handling solution to the Toronto Police Service, supporting the largest 9-1-1 center in Canada and one of the largest cities in North America. Toronto is the latest customer to join Comtech Solacom’s growing customer base in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

The Comtech Solacom Guardian NG911 solution will be deployed in a redundant, geo-diverse configuration with 103 emergency call taking positions and 30 training positions. The new system, including the entire maintenance term, is worth $2.9 million, and is expected to be in service in mid-2022.

The sites will receive Guardian Intelligent 911 Workstations (“IWS”), extremely powerful next generation 911 call taking positions designed to maximize the effectiveness of call taking. The intuitive user interface allows Call Takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP calls. Call Takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and play back recently recorded conversations. The Guardian IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities such as Real Time Text (“RTT”), or exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff or police officers, can be supported once they become standardized and available to the public. In addition, the system is designed according to the industry and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication (“CRTC”) Next Generation 911 directives.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with the City of Toronto and Toronto Police as they bring next generation call handling capabilities to their communities,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Toronto’s geo-diverse deployment will provide the capabilities to align with evolving technologies supported by NG911 networks, such as RTT, picture and video sharing functionality and delivering more precise caller location information to the telecommunicators and first responders.”

Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

