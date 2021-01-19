ADM Tronics Secures USPTO Registration for "Engineering Health"

 

Northvale, NJ, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB – ADMT) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that its filing for protection for “Engineering Health” has been accepted, entitling the Company to use the registered trademark symbol in the U.S. for its engineering activities "in the field of Medical Devices.”  This complements ADMT’s expansion of engineering development activities for its pipeline of proprietary therapeutic medical device technologies, as well as its medical device contract engineering services for customers.

“This newly registered service mark perfectly brands our research and development engineering activities for our own medical technologies and for the engineering services we provide to our customers,” stated Andre DiMino, President of ADMT.   “Engineering Health exemplifies what we do each and every day to create, innovate and commercialize therapeutic and diagnostic medical device technologies to improve the health and well-being of the people who will use these technologies to deal with medical conditions and diseases.”

The USPTO registration of the Engineering Health registered service mark authorizes ADMT to use the “” designation with the mark to identify such official registration.

ADMT specializes in electronic medical device design, development and manufacturing of diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies at its FDA-Registered Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Northvale, NJ.  ADMT has extensive experience in the development of all FDA classes of medical devices with a particular emphasis on electronic therapeutic modalities.  The Company has a pipeline of several proprietary medical devices currently in various stages of development.

In addition to its own medical technology developments, the Company is a one-stop source for complete design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services, specifically related to US and international medical device development.  Its capability in bringing a medical device from the conceptual stage, through design, development and regulatory stages into production, all in-house, differentiates ADMT from firms supplying only portions of those services.  ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device services by contacting sales@admtronics.com or via the ADMT website – www.admtronics.com.

 About ADMT
 
ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products.  Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house.  ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly Formulations from its headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations.  ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for R&D and commercialization of diversified technologies. admtronics.com.
 
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance.  Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.  Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

