 

Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:20  |  50   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic shattered the world order and the US economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter. Although the housing market briefly hit a pause in spring due to uncertainty and widespread stay-home orders, 2020 was still a record-breaking year in the residential real estate market.  Despite the pandemic-induced recession, house prices in all the major markets continue to rise. According to economists and market watchers, the residential real estate sector has been highly supportive of the economic recovery of the country so far. It has emerged as a pillar of support for the economy.  Although millions were laid off or furloughed it didn't prevent house hunters from buying homes across the nation. As a result, the housing market saw the highest pace of sales growth since the height of the unprecedented housing boom in 2005.  Active Companies in the markets today include Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT), Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG).

That expansion was driven by negligent lending in the subprime mortgage market and the current housing boom is driven by the intense demand and record-low mortgage rates.  Both of these factors were driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Housing prices had already started rising before the pandemic arrived but the pandemic created a rapid acceleration in double-digits. The housing market has seen record-breaking growth since June after briefly put on hold during the outbreak of the pandemic this spring. As prices keep climbing month-over-month, it just shows the resilience of the US housing market in the face of an ongoing economic recession.  A report from IBISWorld sad that the market size, measured by revenue, of the Real Estate Sales & Brokerage industry will reach $164.8 Billion in 2021 and expected to increase 0.7% during 2021. It said that: "The market size of the Real Estate Sales & Brokerage industry in the US increased faster than the economy overall… (and) the market size of the Real Estate Sales & Brokerage industry in the US increased faster than the Real Estate and Rental and Leasing sector overall."

Seite 1 von 6


Toll Brothers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021 FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global pandemic shattered the world order and the US economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter. Although the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Oxane signs three global investment banks for its illiquid credit portfolio management solution
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Toll Brothers Campus Living and Harrison Street Form Joint Venture to Develop 263-Unit Student Housing Community in Tempe, AZ
05.01.21
SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results After Market Close on January 27, 2021