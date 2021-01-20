 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Publishes 2019/2020 Annual Financial Statements - Good Start to the New Fiscal Year

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Publishes 2019/2020 Annual Financial Statements - Good Start to the New Fiscal Year

20.01.2021 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Publishes 2019/2020 Annual Financial Statements - Good Start to the New Fiscal Year
 

Good start to the new fiscal year - Progress in restructuring of DATAGROUP Financial IT Services

Pliezhausen, January 20, 2021. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes annual financial statements for FY 2020/2021. The Group has recorded impressive sales growth in the last fiscal year. Earnings figures were affected by delayed start-ups in the banking sector and significantly higher expenses for the boarding of new bank customers. A recognizable improvement of financial ratios, as already seen in the fourth quarter, has continued at the beginning of the new fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2019/2020 (01.10.2019 - 30.09.2020) revenue increased by 16.8 % to EUR 358.2m (PY EUR 306.8m). The proportion of services in revenue improved significantly to 85.1 % (PY 79.1 %). Operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and before risk provisions increased by 14.8 % to EUR 53.8m (PY EUR 46.9m), the EBITDA margin before risk provisions was 15.0 % (PY 15.3 %). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and before risk provisions decreased by 11.2 % to EUR 21.0m (PY EUR 23.6m). The EBIT margin before risk provisions was 5.9 % (PY 7.7 %). As a result of the risk provisions as well as high non-recurring expenses in the financial services sector, EBT deteriorated by 69.5 % to EUR 6.6m (PY EUR 21.7m). Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.03 compared to EUR 1.74 in the previous year. When adjusted for risk provisions, EPS were EUR 1.47[1]. Organic growth of the fully integrated entities was approx. 2 %.

In the past fiscal year, delays and increased costs related to the start-ups of new customers in the financial services sector (DATAGROUP Financial IT Services GmbH) weighed heavily on the earnings figures. Immediate measures have been taken to cut costs and improve the earnings situation.



