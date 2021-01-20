 

BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 09:30  |  566   |   |   

Emerging leader in health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned direct to consumer e-commerce company, Pure Therapy, has achieved record sales since its acquisition by BevCanna in September 2020.

The direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform has continued its strong 2020 revenue growth into the first quarter of 2021, with extremely positive month-to-date revenues. The Company has continued to invest in strategic new product integration and customer acquisition, with a resulting projected run rate of approximately C$7.68M in revenue and positive EBITDA of C$.37M to date in 2021. The company has also acquired 3,270 new active customers since its acquisition by BevCanna.

“Our goal with the Pure Therapy acquisition was to quickly build a strong recurring revenue stream,” said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer for BevCanna. “We’ve stimulated revenue growth by adding new products, investing in customer acquisition and retention programs and leveraging the platform's current mix of subscription-based and traditional sales revenue models. We're very pleased with the progress that we've made towards a very strong 2021.”

“We also expect to both receive our Canadian Standard Processing Licence and close our landmark acquisition of Naturo Group, including $37M+ in assets, within the next few weeks,” continued Mr. Campbell. “We’re very excited to realize the diverse revenue streams and significant growth potential that the combination of these milestones represents.”

With respect to the previously announced transaction with Naturo Group, BevCanna announced that both parties are continuing to work together to complete all diligence investigations, have exchanged information and are working to complete all outstanding conditions to closing, certain of which have been satisfied. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-February, 2021.

The Company intends to provide further updates as additional closing conditions are satisfied.

The coming together of these two emerging industry leaders is expected to create a comprehensive health and wellness beverage and natural products company, with proforma C$55M+ in assets on the balance sheet, and a multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for robust growth.

Seite 1 von 4
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue Emerging leader in health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned direct to consumer e-commerce company, Pure Therapy, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
Gelegenheit: Rekordmeldung! : "Heißer denn je!" Zwei große Gamechanger als heftige "Kurstrigger"
09:34 Uhr
BevCannas Pure Therapy-Plattform meldet monatlichen Rekordumsatz
15.01.21
(Letzte) Kurschance!? Läuft der “finale Final Countdown” noch heute ab? Eine gewaltige Kurswette…
11.01.21
Sondermeldung: KW 2 2021 beginnt mit einer sehr großen Kurswette und hohen Zugewinnen
10.01.21
Zur Ad-hoc! Sondermeldung, Sonntag, 10.01.2021: Nach “Breaking News” starker Ausbruch am Montag erwartet…
09.01.21
BevCanna erhält Kapitalspritze in Gesamthöhe von 5 Mio. $, einschließlich vollständig gezeichneter, über dem Marktwert liegender Platzierung in Höhe von 3,5 Mio. $ zu einem Preis von 1,50 $
09.01.21
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering at $1.50
08.01.21
Große Gelegenheit: Big News, big Change! Heute die letzten Stunden vor dem Abschied vom Pennystock!?
06.01.21
Vor der Zielgeraden: Wahrscheinlich der “Final Countdown” vor dem Feuerwerk! Aktuell starkes Kaufsignal…
01.01.21
Hallo 2021!: Der nächste große Kursvervielfacher "en Route"!?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:27 Uhr
2.097
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?